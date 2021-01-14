«
January 14, 2021

EMERGENCY EVENT: Surviving The Big Tech Purge. “The swift takedown of Parler by Google, Apple, and Amazon Web Services, together with the deplatforming of Donald Trump, Trump supporters, and conservatives, should be a wake up call.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:47 am
