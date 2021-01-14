«
»

January 14, 2021

SOME DOMESTIC TERRORISTS:  Danger! Your Neighbor May Be a Domestic Terrorist.

Why, they might do your lawn when they do theirs because “I had the mower out.” Only leftists could manage to be terrified of normalcy. But they are.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:30 am
