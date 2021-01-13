January 13, 2021

MOTHER’S PRIDE:

“As public boasts go, it’s quite a strange thing. I mean, you can imagine a proud parent announcing that their fourteen-year-old had passed a chemistry exam or reached piano grade three or something. But wanting to announce that your fourteen-year-old has internalised pretentious disdain for white people, and white men in particular, seems… obnoxiously unhinged. That this is apparently something statusful, a basis for applause, or at least in-group belonging, does not make it seem less so.”

And it’s EU-approved, after all, with that august bureaucracy having reduced WWII to “The European Civil War” by 2012: Was It Over When the Germans Bombed Pearl Harbor During the ‘European Civil War?’