January 13, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Twitter Is The Worst Company On Planet Earth. Here’s How To Bet Against The Stock— and Deactivate Your Account. “For a social media platform to censor a world leader—while still giving a voice to preachers of hate like Louis Farrakhan Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and even O.J. Simpson—isn’t just wrong from a free speech perspective, it’s actually terrible business. So, Twitter has shown little to no sequential growth in its user base of late (details below) but it is still valued like its Big Tech growth-y brethren. Twitter is not growing, it is shrinking, if measured versus the growth rate of the global economy, and that reduction will accelerate dramatically now that Twitter has offended every Conservative in America with its action to ban President Trump.”

The link goes to web.archive.org because Forbes memory-holed the original page.