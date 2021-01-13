«
January 13, 2021

FASTER, PLEASE: Researchers identify promising model for studying human aging. Declining muscle mass and function is something that can be addressed, at least in part, by exercise, and perhaps supplements like niagen.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
