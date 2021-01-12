January 12, 2021

PERRY DE HAVILLAND: Take action now… because choices will be made for you if you do not.

If you do not hold the ‘correct views’, the time is rapidly approaching that you need to find alternative venues for expressing those views. So set up your own blog (& do NOT host it with a company owned by Big Tech) and/or set up accounts on alternative platforms that do not depend on the very worst of Big Tech.

It is only a matter of time before Twitter, Google & Amazon makes the decision for you, either kicking you off platforms they own directly or taking down other platforms they disapprove off by denying them hosting. Gab and Parler can be accessed via the web, and the Parler app can still be installed on Android devices. It’s a quick and easy process.

And if you are still using an iPhone and want the app… consider making your current iPhone your final iPhone.

Dissenting views are under attack and the people doing the attacks do not even need to hide the fact anymore.