January 12, 2021

MCCONNELL FURIOUS WITH PRESIDENT, SUPPORTS MOVE TO INITIATE IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS: SOURCES.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports Democrats’ move to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Trump and is “done” and “furious” with him, sources familiar told Fox News.

It is unclear how McConnell would vote in an impeachment trial, should House Democrats vote to impeach Trump. It is not clear at this point whether McConnell would vote to convict.

One source told Fox News that McConnell has not made up his mind about what to do about impeachment, and does not see this as a partisan exercise like the previous impeachment effort against Trump.

Another source told Fox News that McConnell told associates that impeachment will help rid the Republican Party of Trump and his movement.