January 12, 2021
MCCONNELL FURIOUS WITH PRESIDENT, SUPPORTS MOVE TO INITIATE IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS: SOURCES.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports Democrats’ move to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Trump and is “done” and “furious” with him, sources familiar told Fox News.
It is unclear how McConnell would vote in an impeachment trial, should House Democrats vote to impeach Trump. It is not clear at this point whether McConnell would vote to convict.
One source told Fox News that McConnell has not made up his mind about what to do about impeachment, and does not see this as a partisan exercise like the previous impeachment effort against Trump.
Another source told Fox News that McConnell told associates that impeachment will help rid the Republican Party of Trump and his movement.
That’s not playing well with the GOP base, based on the reaction on Twitter at the time of this post. But it does raise a question: Can Congress impeach and convict a president after the person has left office? Neo finds a law professor at Loyola who says they can. The Washington Post has a column by J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit from 1991 to 2006 who says: A Senate impeachment trial after Trump leaves office would be unconstitutional.