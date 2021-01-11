January 11, 2021

BILL BELICHICK REJECTS TRUMP’S PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM: “‘Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,’ Belichick said. ‘Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.’ Belichick continued, ‘Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy.’”