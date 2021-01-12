January 12, 2021

POINTS AND FIGURES: Republicans Have To Fight.

Both political parties are in disarray. Don’t kid yourself, the Democrats are in disarray too. Winning the White House papers it over. When you lose elections the tide has gone out and you see who is naked.

We can’t look to institutions for guidance, because almost all of them are shells of themselves. They are warped.

Karl Rove wrote about the Republicans. He makes some good points. However, in redefining itself, the Republican Party must not cave to the establishment Republicans. They are like the Washington Generals. They are patsies for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Establishment Republicans do not know how to win. They do not know how to hold and consolidate power. They don’t know how to use power effectively. They are talkers, not doers.

Democrats have their own problems. If you are a centrist Democrat you are out of power. I know career centrist Democrats that cannot get jobs within the party. Too white, too old, too centrist. The hard left-wing genie is out of the bottle and it won’t be going back in. If you think Biden will govern as a moderate, don’t fool yourself. This is the party of AOC and Bernie now. They have 18 months of total power and they will use it. Centrist Democrats rode the white tiger of socialism to power and it will be untamed and eat them alive.