BECOMES? BECOMES???? WHAT ARE YOU? RIP VAN WINKLE? Social Media Becomes 21st Century Pravda.

Look, I got banned for a week for talking about Eric Ciaramella! Even though the left had read his name as that of the “whistleblower.” They will stomp on you if you post less than credulous mouth-breathing acquiescence with the ever changing Covid-19 dictatorship. They will force you to remove anything that implies election fraud. AND you’re just now noticing?