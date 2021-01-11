January 11, 2021
TRULY! ALL IT HAS IS LIES AND FORCE. AND IT’S AFRAID: Big Tech Purge Continues, Facebook Bans Walk Away Movement, Reddit Bans Pro-Trump Group, Twitter Purge Ongoing, Biden Labels Trump Supporters “Domestic Terrorists”.
Please, note this exquisite promise from the Pseudodent Select:
[Wall Street Journal] “Don’t dare call them protesters,” Mr. Biden said in remarks from Wilmington, Del. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”
Mr. Biden blamed President Trump for inciting the violence, saying he had “unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of democracy.” The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
[…] Mr. Biden has said he plans to make a priority of passing a law against domestic terrorism, and he has been urged to create a White House post overseeing the fight against ideologically inspired violent extremists and increasing funding to combat them.
Here, let me translate “they were a riotous mob, and don’t you dare disagree. Stomp stomp stomp. We’re going to make it illegal to have ideas that might inspire people in buffalo head dresses to think they can sit on the Speaker’s chair. Why, it’s lese-majeste. L’etat c’est… you know, the thingy. And don’t you ever think differently, you dog faced pony soldier. Wanna do pushups, fatso?”