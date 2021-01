MOLLIE HEMINGWAY CALLS OUT MEDIA’S DOUBLE STANDARD ON RIOTS AND VIOLENCE.

QED: The Double Standard of the American Riot: The nationwide protests against police killings have been called un-American by critics, but rebellion has always been used to defend liberty.

—The Atlantic, June 1st, 2020. The article’s meta title reads, “Riots Are the American Way: On the George Floyd Protests.”

