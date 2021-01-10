January 10, 2021

JUSTICE DEPT. TO PROBE SHOOTING OF AIR FORCE VET AT CAPITOL RIOT:

Of the five people who died during the January 6 riot at the Capitol building in Washington, two of them will now be the subjects of investigations by the Justice Department. Three of the deaths have thus far been deemed accidental. One woman was trampled to death in the melee, while two others succumbed to unspecified “medical emergencies.” Two people were killed by others. One was Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by rioters. A Justice Department investigation into his death is already underway. The last, and the subject of the investigation in question was 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt. She was shot in the chest by an officer while attempting to break through a window inside the Capitol and later died of her injuries.