January 9, 2021

WAS BIDEN INAUGURATED WITH AN ACT OF POLICE BRUTALITY? Federal Prosecutor Opens Excessive Force Investigation Into the Death of Ashli Babbitt: Report. “Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said that his office has started a federal, excessive force investigation over the shooting and killing of former U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Sherwin confirmed the investigation with CBS News. His civil rights section will lead the prosecution, which is being investigated by D.C. police and the FBI.”

It’s hard to tell without an investigation, but it’s not at all obvious that Babbitt was offering a threat of death or great bodily injury to anyone.