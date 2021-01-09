«
»

January 9, 2021

RIP: Kathy Shaidle 1964 – 2021. “Following a tedious rendezvous with ovarian cancer, Kathy Shaidle has died, wishing she’d spent more time at the office. Her tombstone reads: GET OFF MY LAWN!”

Definitely read the whole thing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.