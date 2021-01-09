January 9, 2021
RIP: Kathy Shaidle 1964 – 2021. “Following a tedious rendezvous with ovarian cancer, Kathy Shaidle has died, wishing she’d spent more time at the office. Her tombstone reads: GET OFF MY LAWN!”
Definitely read the whole thing.
