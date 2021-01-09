«
January 9, 2021

BIG TECH SELF-DESTRUCTS: Will Alphabet’s Unionization Effort Spread to Other Big Tech Companies? Engineering unions are rare, particularly those organized around social instead of economic issues.

Get woke, go broke.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
