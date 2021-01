THAT’S WHAT XI SAID: China Daily: Study says gender equality promoted among Uygur women, ‘making them no longer baby-making machines.’

Exit quote: “This reads like what a Nazi tweet in 1938 would have looked like.”

Well:

● Chinese spy found attempting to ‘influence and suborn’ Democrats.

● China’s tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history.

● Over 570,000 Uighurs forced to pick cotton in China: report.

● China Built A Vast New Infrastructure To Imprison Uighurs.