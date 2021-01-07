«
January 7, 2021

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT:

Flashbacks:

NPR regrets elevating pro-looting anti-Semite.

● NPR headline: Police Declare Portland Protests A Riot But This Definition Could Be Rooted In Racism.

A weatherman for a National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate in Tacoma has been taken off the air for a personal blog post that shows in vivid detail the destruction two months of incessant rioting and protests have wrecked on Seattle.

Woke Journalists Compare Antifa Riots to D-Day Landings. Including:

