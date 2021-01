UNARMED PEACEFUL PROTESTER SHOT BY POLICE: Woman shot inside US Capitol dies. “Babbitt has been identified as a 35-year-old San Diego resident who served four tours with the Air Force.”

It’s a better strategy for making martyrs, which is bad strategy indeed.