January 7, 2021

AND THIS AND WORSE NONSENSE (BASICALLY IN THE SERVICE OF CHINA, THE WORST POLLUTER AROUND) IS WHAT WE’RE FIGHTING AGAINST. THIS: Are Climate Nuremberg Trials On The Way?

But no. Oh no. You know, I do wonder why the Sons of Liberty bothered to attack the British. And why the founding fathers had an army. I mean, couldn’t they have asked the tyrant, politely, to just remove the foot from their neck and give them representation.

Oh, wait, they tried that, just like we tried the courts. Curiously, it didn’t work.

It’s almost like those in power don’t care what you say, if you can’t do anything to remove their power.

No, I don’t like where this is going. Thanks for asking.

But here’s the thing: We should have been a lot louder, a lot longer ago. We weren’t. And we tolerated the petty betrayals of our nominal side. And that has led us here. Which I don’t like. Are we doing to continue believing the left and condemning anyone who dares fight them? Including yes Orangemanbad — much uncouth. Very mean tweets. Wow, wow, wow — who is not even half as forceful as he should be?

How do you plan to explain to your kids and grandkids that they must eat the lion steak, because you went all the way to the zoo to break in and get a piece of zoo animal and there might be no more meat for years?