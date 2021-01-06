January 6, 2021

POLITICAL VIOLENCE FLASHBACK: A Bernie Bro Shot Steve Scalise. “This is what happens when the likes of Eric Holder, Cory Booker, and Maxine Waters preach confrontation, intimidation, and getting in the faces of opponents.”

Also:

Flashback: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.

Because the press is pretending that political violence in America started today.

As a friend on Facebook notes, people have warned for years that the open support for Antifa from much of our political establishment would lead to a reaction from the right. Right-wing protesters used to clean up after themselves.