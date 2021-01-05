January 5, 2021

YEAH, THE EAGLES THREW THE GAME. GOOD. “But by losing the Eagles won, moving from the ninth overall pick in the draft to the sixth. The Not Redskins also won by advancing to the playoffs. The only losers were the New York Giants, but they are used to that this year…The secret to being a Philly sports fan, to enduring all the losing and embarrassment, is to take more joy from the suffering of your enemies’ losses than you do in your own success. That was on full beautiful display Sunday night. Yes, we will revel in the inevitable defeat of the Washington Politically Correct and celebrate the sadness of their fans. This is the big leagues. As far as I am concerned, as a Eagles fan, Sunday night could not have gone better if Santa had been clocked by a D battery.”