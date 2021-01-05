January 5, 2021

STIGMATA DETECTED: “She and I were meeting from our respective bedrooms in the now familiar, strange intimacy of a one-on-one Zoom meeting. She has developed a massive rash all over her boobs. The cause of this rash? Well, this is the Guardian. And so, ‘It’s years of bullshit – racism, micro-aggressions,’ she told me in a matter-of-fact tone. ‘I have never had any eczema before. My doctor said it’s erupted now because I’ve finally given myself permission to acknowledge the toxic stuff I’ve been putting up with during all these decades of my career.’ Readers are invited to ponder whether a reputable GP, one fit for employment, would actually diagnose racist microaggressions as the most obvious cause of boob eczema. Rather than, say, suggesting a change of bra or detergent.”