January 4, 2021

STEVE RANDY WALDMAN: The 1996 Law That Ruined the Internet. “Why I changed my mind about Section 230.”

The real problem with Section 230, which I used to strongly support, is the kind of internet it has enabled. The law lets large sites benefit from network effects (I’m on Facebook because my friends are on Facebook) while shifting the costs of scale, like shoddy moderation and homogenized communities, to users and society at large. That’s a bad deal. Congress should revise Section 230—just not for the reasons the president and his supporters have identified.