January 3, 2021

JOURNALIST FORGETS TO MUTE ZOOM AUDIO, ACCIDENTALLY CALLS OUT TREVOR LAWRENCE:

Clemson just suffered a tough loss in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State. Despite being more than a touchdown favorite, the Tigers were handed a lopsided 49-28 loss by the Buckeyes.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t have his best performance either.

His statistics looked great. He completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 400 yards and three total touchdowns, but an interception and three fumbles (one lost) look ugly. In other words, it was a rough evening for the junior.

To make matters worse, Lawrence had a journalist accidentally call him out during the postgame press conference over Zoom. She didn’t realize that her audio wasn’t muted, and said “poor Trevor needs to shave his stache.”