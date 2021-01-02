January 2, 2021

SO I HAD COVID FOR CHRISTMAS. It wasn’t all that bad — more or less like a medium-bad cold, with a bit of muscle aching and a few days of lost smell. I’m better now and well past the isolation period. I’m lucky it wasn’t worse, but not that lucky. Most people I know who have had it had a similar experience. Many thought it was allergies. (It does, for some reason, seem to be milder in general in the East Tennessee area, according to some doc friends. Maybe it’s our killer pollen.)

Anyway, it occurred to me that we may see the reverse of the AIDS education process. Back then, people didn’t take the disease seriously in general until someone they knew — not necessarily very well, but in their circle of acquaintances — got it. I wonder if widespread experience of not-very-serious coronavirus infections might have the opposite effect. It seems less scary than it did in March. Yes, people die of it, but not the 5-6% we feared then, and in most people it’s pretty mild.

The Insta-Wife is fine. She’s tested negative three times. How she managed not to catch it from me is a mystery, but apparently it’s not that uncommon for spouses to remain uninfected. Some people, of course, just aren’t susceptible to it.

And I’m taking low-dose aspirin for two more weeks as a precaution against clotting problems. I’m also taking it very easy on workouts. But honestly, so far the experience has underwhelmed. I know that’s not the case for everyone, and I’m certainly not suggesting that there’s no there there, but as I say, virtually everyone I know personally who has had it has had a very mild case.

And yeah, the Vitamin D and zinc probably helped.