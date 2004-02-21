January 1, 2021
IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN!
● Four years to save the Earth: 2020 is the deadline to avert climate catastrophe, experts claim in chilling commentary.
—Agence France-Presse, June 29, 2017.
I blame Obama:
● President ‘has four years to save Earth.’
—The London Guardian, January 27, 2009.
Which brings us to our current hellscape: “A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”
—The London Guardian, February 21, 2004.