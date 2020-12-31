«
December 31, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: California Tumbles Into the Sea.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Are you ready for the Great Tech Worker Reverse Migration out of California?

Answer: You’d better be, because it sure looks like it’s coming.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Portland police forced to dial 911 for assistance
  • FDA makes distillers pay up for helping out
  • Andrew Cuomo graciously allows a few thousand Bills fans to attend playoff game, takes a seat for himself

Bonus Sanity: Sorry, couldn’t find any today.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:05 pm
