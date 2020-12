YOU’RE GIVING HIM WAY TOO MUCH CREDIT. HE’S JUST FANG FANG MCCONNEL: A Familiar Play – Mitch McConnell Blocks Attempt to Pass $2,000 COVID Relief Bill, Deflects Accountability to POTUS.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com