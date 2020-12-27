December 27, 2020

RISIBILITY IN PUNDITRY: “I’m struck by the silliness of the phrase ‘the balm of Jeb Bush.’ Sullivan makes the contrast between moderates and radicals sound like a matter of physical heat. And the best people are the ones whose nature is to remain cool. This distaste for ‘flamboyance,’ ‘bluntness,’ and ‘fever’ is openly elitist — as we see in the last paragraph.”

For the entire left, and much of the right, and our political class in general, the biggest nightmare is that the great mass of Americans will realize what’s been done to them and get angry. It’s fine for urban minorities to get angry, as they can be employed as shock troops. But if the great mass of Americans get angry, that could threaten everyone’s cushy position.

Plus, from the comments: “Liberals pretend to respect Moderate Conservatism, but when a moderate conservative like Mitt Romney comes along, they turn him into an evil, money-grubbing, cancer-giving Hitler youth. Just one example out of many that comes down to the same thing: all Republicans, of any stripe, are Hitler in the end. So why not be Trump?”