December 26, 2020

BOOK CRITICIZING CANCEL CULTURE GETS CANCELED BECAUSE AUTHOR CRITICIZED ISLAM:

You may have thought the public discourse couldn’t get any more absurd. Think again. Apparently oblivious to the titanic dimensions of the irony, the publisher Little, Brown just canceled a new book, Welcome to the Woke Trials: How #Identity Killed Progressive Politics by British journalist Julie Burchill because of an “Islamophobic” twitter exchange Burchill had with Muslim writer Ash Sarkar. So you see, it’s fine to stand up for freedom of speech, but some lines must not be crossed. And what was Burchill’s crime? Did she use racial slurs? Did she call for genocide or violence against innocent Muslims? No, apparently all she did was note the readily demonstrable fact that according to Islamic tradition, Muhammad married a child. But telling the truth is a dangerous enterprise these days.

You may not be interested in cancel culture, but cancel culture is interested in you. Read the whole thing.

UPDATE: Burchill is paid her advance in full and gets her rights back for book after it was cancelled by publisher over ‘Islamophobic’ Twitter row.

Little, Brown is owned by Hachette, whose crybully staffers previously cancelled Woody Allen’s autobiography, and threatened to cancel Jordan Peterson’s sequel to best-selling 12 Rules for Life earlier this year. However, they publish such fare as this in their “young adult” category:

Hachette has certainly gotten ultra-woke. I’d ask if going broke is the next step, but the 21st century left certainly enjoys donning their hair shirts.

