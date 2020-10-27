October 27, 2020

MOSTLY PEACEFUL LOOTING AND BURNING OF POLICE CARS: Protests swell after police shoot and kill man in West Philly. “Police officers fatally shot a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood. Late into the night, growing anger turned into a violent standoff at the local police district headquarters with several police officers injured by bricks or other objects hurled from the crowd. There were reports of stores being looted and at least one police vehicle was set on fire.”