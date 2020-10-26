October 26, 2020

ROGER KIMBALL: How Things May Look on November 4.

So what happens next? “We need to show that we’re ungovernable under a continued Trump administration. . . . That can mean blocking traffic at major intersections and bridges, shutting down government office buildings . . . or blockading the White House.”

But you again ask, What if Trump wins fair and square?

Super loud siren blast, followed by a full minute of ear-splitting static . . .

Didn’t you listen? Trump cannot win. If he does, he didn’t. If he says he did, it’s a coup. And how does one respond to a coup? Pullman quotes from a document that worked up its advice following the direction of the Bill-Kristol-endorsed Transition Integrity Project.

“We’ll keep it going until Trump concedes,” they promise. “We could be in the streets throughout the fall and into the winter—maybe as lots of rolling waves of action or possibly as a few major tsunamis! In other parts of the country, as vote counts conclude, our focus will turn from protecting the vote counts to themselves being ungovernable.”

Sound like fun? There’s more. “As it becomes clear that Trump’s coup is failing, institutions and the elites will start to abandon him – or we will approach them as part of the problem. Either Amazon will shut down AWS for the Trump loyalists in the government or we’ll shut down their fulfillment centers. Either governors will tell their national guards to stand down or we’ll shut down their state capitals as well. Over time, Trump will grow increasingly isolated and his empire will crumble down around him.”

But If Trump Wins

To be frank, I do not think this will happen.

I think that Donald Trump will win on Nov. 3 (or shortly thereafter, after the fraudulent votes have been sorted through) and that the people writing this sort of thing will go nuts.

Then police will arrest some scores of activists and the hangers on will be frightened and discouraged and trudge home grumbling about how unfair life is.

It won’t be the end of Trump Derangement Syndrome. That’s bred in the bones of these folk. But a goodly amount of air will have been let out of that party favor.

The exact lineaments of what awaits us are unclear. We have to live our lives forward, after all. But soon enough we’ll be in a position to make that sweeping backwards glance. The owl of Minerva will do her thing.

If Trump loses on Nov. 3, he will leave office on Jan. 20, as ordained by the Constitution. The country will then be in the hands of the radical Left and we’ll come to know first hand what authoritarian tyranny is really like.

But if, as I expect, he wins, there will be much wailing and gnashing of liberal teeth, but widespread peace and prosperity will dull the pain and transform the anguish into the guilty pleasure of histrionic self-indulgence.