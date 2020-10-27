October 27, 2020

AND THEY DIDN’T EVEN GET ANY PIECES OF SILVER: Church Leaders Sell Their Souls to the Democratic Party.

Over the past couple of months, while the world has been distracted by all-things-COVID-19, a very important bit of news slipped under our radar and went virtually unnoticed. The contemporary church sold its soul to the Devil for a pot of political porridge. Consider the evidence. Last week “pro-life” evangelicals across the land started stumbling over themselves to endorse a political party and a candidate who is openly against life and against evangelicals.

Christianity isn’t about being socially popular, but a lot of people — especially among church leaders who want to be socially popular — seem to think so.