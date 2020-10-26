October 26, 2020

BIG TECH ARE DUMBFRACKINGBUNNIES. IF THEY KNEW HISTORY — BUT THEN THEY WOULDN’T THROW IN WITH CHINA AND THE COMMIES, WOULD THEY? — THEY’D KNOW COPIERS AND FAXES BROUGHT DOWN THE USSR. THEY’D KNOW THEY CAN’T DO THIS: Big Tech Panicking – Trump’s Grassroots MAGA Army Working Around Platform Controls…

They’d also know we’re smarter them, more savvy and frankly we’ve had just about enough. They fell into the classical trap of thinking they’re smart because they made a lot of money. Shut up and code!