October 25, 2020

ARE MILLENNIALS AND GEN Z DOOM FOR THE GOP? Earlier in the 21st Century, the demographic silver bullet for Democrats was the “Rising Electorate” of Blacks, Hispanics and other “voters of color.” Now, Ronald Brownstein says the silver bullet is the Millennial and Gen Z generations.

And why do these younger voters — who will soon make up the largest generational voting block — represent the end of the line for Republicans? Here’s Brownstein’s governing assumption: “Given that the younger generations align much more closely with Democratic ideological views on almost all policy questions …”

But is that “given” actually a given? What if Trump wins another four years, gets the economy expanding again, as it was just prior to the pandemic lockdown, and continues the trends of increasing household income, record low-unemployment among Blacks, women, Hispanics and young people, and new-job creation?

Where will Democrats find a new silver bullet?