October 25, 2020

GOP SPOKESWOMAN ELIZABETH HARRINGTON ABSOLUTELY WRECKS CNN’S CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR OVER JOE BIDEN SCANDALS:

[Harrington] then pushes Amanpour further by noting that CNN ran with the unverified, Russian garbage that is the Steele Dossier.

You may recall that CNN’s Jake Tapper first dabbled in the aforementioned, now infamous, dossier, attempting to spread it via unnamed sources without revealing the true origin and its veracity. When Buzzfeed dropped the entire dossier publicly, Tapper actually got upset because he felt like they had stepped on his story. What he was really upset by was that he could no longer peddle bits and pieces of the dossier, without having to answer for the entire document. In other words, for CNN to complain about Russian misinformation, when they were a chief purveyor of Russian misinformation, is extremely rich.

Amanpour then dives headfirst in misleading, fake news by trying to bring up the FBI’s latest press conference as proof that the Biden laptop could be due to Russia. Again, there’s no evidence of that, and the press conference in question made no such mention. But as I predicted in my write-up at the time (see The FBI Throws Joe Biden a Bone), the media were always going to latch onto the vague, unrelated allegations made by the FBI earlier in the week, to muddy the waters and pretend it somehow shows Hunter Biden didn’t make millions peddling influence while paying his dad off. He did.

I figure that Amanpour didn’t think she’d get pushed back on so hard in this interview, but Harrington absolutely takes her to the woodshed, and the full clip is worth the watch. It got so bad that Amanpour gets visibly upset, starts rolling her eyes, and desperately tries to mislead about the FBI presser to change the subject. When that all happens, you know you’ve done a good job combating CNN’s nonsense for the day.