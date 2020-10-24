October 24, 2020

I BLAME GLOBAL WARMING: October snowstorm set to smash early-season records.

In conjunction with the record-challenging cold that is set to surge southward across the central and western United States, another potentially record-setting snowstorm is set to target millions of Americans in the coming days. This time, the dose of wintry precipitation will target areas much farther south, including some that typically don’t pick up snow until much later in the season.

With this storm coming on the heels of recent winterlike weather that shattered a 115-year-old snowfall record in the Twin Cities, residents across the Plains and Upper Midwest may check their calendars twice to make sure it’s still October.