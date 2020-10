I DOUBT THEY’VE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT THE ECONOMIC HARM NOR THE UNTREATED ILLNESSES AND DEPRESSION ATTENDANT; NOR IS IT LIKELY THEY’VE INCORPORATED THE HARM DONE CHILDREN BY SOCIAL ISOLATION AND LOSS OF LEARNING COINCIDENTAL TO SCHOOL CLOSURES. SO THIS IS A WAY LOW-BALL ESTIMATE: ‘Enormous impact’ of COVID-19 translates to 2.5 million years of potential life lost.