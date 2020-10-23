October 23, 2020

OH: Jaw-Dropping Report Details Chinese State-Owned Company’s Partnership With Biden, Kerry Families. “A nearly 60-page intelligence report dated October 2 and provided to RedState late Wednesday details the relationship between multiple Chinese State-Owned Entities (SOE’s) and companies owned by Hunter Biden, Chris Heinz (stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry), Devon Archer, James Bulger, and suspected Chinese intelligence asset Michael Lin. Despite what Hunter Biden’s attorney claimed in 2019, Hunter started traveling to China shortly before the Big Guy became Vice President and signed contracts with SOE’s while the Big Guy was Vice President.”

Read the whole, sordid thing.