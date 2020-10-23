October 23, 2020

AT THE NEW YORKER, deep unhappiness that people are choosing to parent their own children. “Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its employment report for September, which showed that women have been choosing to leave the workforce in staggering numbers: while about two hundred and sixteen thousand men dropped out of the workforce that month, about four times that many women made the same decision. Though the figures for September are particularly stark, they are consistent with trends that have been recorded since March.”

And the article equates staying home to raise your children, instead of putting them in daycare, to “ignoring our children.” Uh huh.

Related (From Ed): Comcast concurs!