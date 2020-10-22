October 22, 2020

KINSLEY GAFFE: Biden Declares He Would ‘Transition’ America Away from Oil Industry during Debate.

Biden responded to Trump’s comments and challenged the president to prove his claims with video and the president responded by doing just that.

Biden claimed, “I have never said I oppose fracking.”

Trump responded, “You said it on tape!”

“Show the tape,” Biden responded. “Put it on your website. The fact of the matter is he’s flat lying.”

Within a matter of moments, Trump’s team tweeted out a video of Biden making the remarks.

WATCH: