October 23, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump Overcomes Horrid, Biased Moderator to KO Biden in 2nd Debate. “It was plain to see that Biden had attempted to memorize a script. Just as in the first debate, he never directly answered a question. He’d launch into a talking point, then say, ‘This guy,’ and begin a personal attack on the president that wasn’t germane to the question. By the end of the debate he was glitching a lot and having difficulty remembering the script. He also had difficulty articulating any of his own policies. He just kept telling people to look at his website to know what he thought.”