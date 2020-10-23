October 23, 2020

BOO FREAKING HOO: Stahl whines, ‘I’m upset,’ says Trump, Pence ‘insulted 60 Minutes.’ “While the Trump interview, released in full by the president’s team out of concern 60 Minutes will mangle it to hurt him, is likely to win the most attention, the Pence interview, also released by the White House, helped to confirm the feeling by insiders that the interviews were a setup.”

Don’t want people to treat you like you’re a bunch if lying, partisan hacks? Try not being lying, partisan hacks. It would make a nice change for you.

And it was smart of Trump to follow my advice: Bring your own camera. Don’t let them do to you what they did to Sarah Palin. Because they will if they can get away with it, because they’re lyihg, partisan hacks. As I said back then, “TV journalists won’t be happy with this, of course, but it’s hard to see a principled basis for objecting.”