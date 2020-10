#JOURNALISM: Seen on Facebook:

UPDATE: A retired journalist friend texts: “Everybody’s got their political leanings. But there’s basic fairness. And then there’s the job. You’re a shark. You’re There’s blood in the water. You’re supposed to start biting shit. Do these people have no self respect?”

No, they don’t. They’re lapdogs to Democrats, attack dogs for Democrats, and they take pride in their obedience to the party’s messaging apparat.