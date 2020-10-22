«
»

October 22, 2020

TO BE FAIR, THE NOTION THAT OUR INSTITUTIONS ARE RIDDLED WITH SEXUAL PREDATORS SEEMS INCREASINGLY PLAUSIBLE: Why QAnon will outlive Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein was unavailable for comment, because he didn’t kill himself.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:16 pm
