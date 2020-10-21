October 21, 2020

DAN MCLAUGHLIN: The Unseemly Urge to Excuse Jeffrey Toobin. “What should shock us is that Toobin has yet to be fired, when nearly anyone else would be — any ordinary person, and almost any prominent person whose politics were different from Toobin’s. Instead, it took over a week for anyone to even disclose that he had been disciplined at all. This is perhaps not a great sign regarding how much the media have learned since Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, or Mark Halperin. This is by no means the first indication of Toobin’s horrible, abusive sexual morals.”