October 22, 2020

CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL: The Media’s Futile Information Suppression Complex: Hunter Biden’s corruption sees the light of day despite their best efforts. “Rather than race to verify the Post’s reporting, reporters at outlets from the New York Times and the Washington Post to National Public Radio have worked to cast aspersions on the two young, female reporters behind the scoop. . . . Reporters who have stepped out of line—and had the temerity to suggest the Post has revealed newsworthy material—have been swiftly reprimanded. . . . Well, where’s the lie? The emails demonstrate that Hunter Biden is a degenerate and a drug addict, facts already well-established by the public record. They show that Joe Biden is a loving father, a fact also well-established. And the emails raise the question—confirmed by other, independent source material and reporting—of whether the younger Biden’s depravity ensnared his loving father into taking meetings with unsavory foreigners. The reporters at once-venerable institutions who at one point might have chased this story have been cowed into submission and supplanted by a new generation of journalists who view their mission not as informing the voting public but rather as herding it toward a particular political outcome. That is why the unauthorized release of Trump’s taxes is front-page news, while the unauthorized release of Hunter Biden’s emails must be censored.”