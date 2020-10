RAMPANT SHOPLIFTING LEADS TO ANOTHER WALGREENS CLOSING IN SAN FRANCISCO. In addition to the city’s out of control homeless population, the San Francisco Chronicle waits for 22 paragraphs to explain the reason why: “Under California law, theft of less than $950 in goods is treated as a nonviolent misdemeanor. The maximum sentence for petty theft is six months in county jail. But most of the time the suspect is released with conditions attached.”