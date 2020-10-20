October 20, 2020

COLORADO: While some candidate signs are being damaged, others are simply deceiving neighbors.

With ongoing reports of political yard signs being vandalized and stolen, it appears yard signs are also being used to deceive neighborhoods about who is supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden, apparently in hopes of swaying Republicans to abandon Donald Trump.

Complete Colorado was contacted about signs in a west Greeley neighborhood that read “I’m a Republican but not a fool. Biden for president.” The neighbors who contacted Complete Colorado said the sign did not accurately reflect the true political affiliation of the homeowners and felt it needed to be fact checked.

As fact checking political advertisement is commonplace and property and voting records are a matter of public record, Complete Colorado did investigate the allegations and found the neighbors to be correct.